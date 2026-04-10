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Triple-I Targets Oklahoma and Wisconsin Lawmakers With Legal System Abuse Campaigns

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The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) has launched consumer and legislative awareness campaigns in Oklahoma and Wisconsin that tie rising auto, home and business insurance costs to lawsuit abuse and press state lawmakers to advance tort reform before their sessions adjourn.

The campaigns pair digital out-of-home advertising around the Oklahoma and Wisconsin state capitols with targeted Facebook ads and, in Oklahoma City, a brick-and-mortar highway billboard near the state capitol, Triple-I said April 6. The messaging centers on what the group calls the “hidden tort tax” it says each state’s residents pay in the form of higher premiums and lost jobs.

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