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Safelite Donates $50,000 to Collision Engineering Career Alliance

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The Collision Engineering Career Alliance said April 9 that Safelite, the vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company, has contributed $50,000 to support the nonprofit’s technician training program at partner colleges across the country.

The donation adds to a growing list of industry contributions aimed at expanding the pipeline of collision repair technicians at a time when shops continue to struggle to find qualified talent. Collision Engineering operates a two-year associate degree built around a hybrid, work-based learning model in which students rotate every eight weeks between classroom instruction and paid apprenticeships at collision repair facilities.

Safelite Group logo“We commend the Enterprise

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