New Ownership Announced for Abra Yankton Franchise in South Dakota

Abra Auto Body Repair has a new franchise owner in southeastern South Dakota, with Bruce Nerison taking the reins of Abra Yankton, the company announced.

The ownership transition maintains local service at the 8,000-square-foot facility, which operates inside Northtown Chevy Buick GMC and employs five technicians across more than 10 work bays and two paint booths.

“We’re excited to continue Abra’s trusted repair standards in Yankton under new ownership,” said Bruce Nerison, owner of Abra Yankton. “Being part of the Abra network gives us access to outstanding support and resources, allowing us to provide top-quality repairs while remaining closely connected