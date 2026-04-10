Collision Repair Industry Production Down in February

Production was down in February both month over month and year over year even as production employment increased.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary February collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was down both compared to January and from February 2025. Monthly production has been down in 11 of the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number of production and non-supervisory