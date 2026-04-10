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Auto Care Association Launches Grant Program to Equip High School Automotive Classrooms

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The Auto Care Association’s Tool and Equipment community has launched a grant program to supply tools and equipment to high school automotive vocational programs across the United States, the association announced April 9.

Auto Care AssociationThe “Tools for Tomorrow’s Technicians” initiative invites high school instructors and program leaders to describe their classroom needs and the challenges they face with outdated or insufficient equipment. Grant applications will be accepted from April 1 through Aug. 31, with funding decisions finalized by Sept. 30.

High school automotive instructors can submit program information and requests through an online form.

The program is the latest effort

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