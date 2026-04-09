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Progressive Renews Long-Term Contract With Mitchell

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Mitchell announced today that Progressive Insurance has signed a long-term renewal of its contract for auto physical damage software, extending a relationship that began in 2010. The renewal provides Progressive with continued access to Mitchell’s platform for collision claims, damage appraisals, total loss valuations and interactions with repair facility partners.

The renewal preserves a key technology pipeline between one of the country’s largest claims operations and a major estimating provider serving collision repairers. Progressive is the largest U.S. commercial vehicle insurer and the second-largest personal auto insurer, and has continued to close the gap on State Farm in personal lines,

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