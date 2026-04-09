NHTSA Issues Initial Decision Finding Safety Defect in Chinese DTN Air Bag Inflators

Airbags linked to 10 deaths.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued an initial decision finding that frontal driver air bag inflators manufactured by Jilin Province Detiannuo Safety Technology Co., Ltd. (DTN) of China contain a safety-related defect, a step that could lead to a permanent ban on the sale of the inflators in the United States.

The agency has now linked the substandard inflators, which it says were likely illegally imported, to 12 ruptures in U.S. vehicles resulting in 10 deaths and two severe injuries since May 2023. In each incident, the inflators ruptured during air bag deployment