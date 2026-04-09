Hunter Engineering’s Global Sales Chief John Zentz to Retire at Year End

Hunter Engineering said John Zentz, senior vice president of global sales, will retire Dec. 31, 2026, capping a career with the automotive equipment maker that began in 1995.
Zentz has led Hunter’s worldwide commercial organization since 2018 and oversees a field force the company said numbers more than 1,000 representatives.
“For more than 25 years, John has set the winning tone, spirit and standard at Hunter Engineering,” said Beau Brauer, president of Hunter Engineering. “Across Hunter’s 1,000+ representatives and customers around the world, John is
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