House of Kolor Marks 70th Anniversary with New Products, Events and Content Series

House of Kolor, the custom automotive paint brand owned by Sherwin-Williams, is marking its 70th anniversary with a year-long program of new product launches, community events, technical school visits and editorial content highlighting the brand’s history in custom refinish.

The Minneapolis-born brand, founded in 1956 by Jon “Koz” Kosmoski, introduced the refinish industry’s first organic-pigment formulations and developed signature product lines including Kandy Kolors and Kameleons. House of Kolor products are distributed through the brand’s distributor network and Sherwin-Williams branches across North America.

“What started as a frustration with an uninspired paint job turned into a lifelong mission to give artists and builders something better: Colors that are vibrant, formulas that are reliable and a brand that would push creativity further for generations,” said Kosmoski. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how House of Kolor continues to evolve while staying true to the spirit that started it all.”

The anniversary program points to a pipeline of new refinish products — including eight anniversary colors and additional product launches scheduled through the year — that will flow through Sherwin-Williams distribution channels.

The anniversary program includes content releases and video features with painters and builders, collaborations with House of Kolor customers, appearances at races and car shows across North America, visits to technical schools to recruit the next generation of custom painters, and a custom-painted vehicle giveaway.

“For 70 years, House of Kolor has stood at the forefront of custom refinish. We’re committed to honoring the artists and innovators who helped build its legacy while continuing to inspire and support future generations of custom creators,” said Tony D’Acquisto, global vice president of marketing at Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

Additional details on anniversary announcements, events and product launches are available at houseofkolor.com.