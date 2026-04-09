Autel U.S. ADAS Training Program Earns ASE and I-CAR Accreditation

Autel U.S. announced that its Autel Academy ADAS Training Program has received accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR).

The dual accreditation verifies that the instructor-led program meets curriculum, instruction, facility and resource standards set by two of the collision and mechanical repair industries’ primary training credentialing bodies. Technicians completing the course earn continuing education credits recognized by both organizations.

For collision repair facilities and insurers, the credential adds a third-party layer of validation to a training program operated by the ADAS tool manufacturer — a distinction that