CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Autel U.S. ADAS Training Program Earns ASE and I-CAR Accreditation

Autel U.S. ADAS Training Program Earns ASE and I-CAR Accreditation

By Leave a Comment

Autel U.S. announced that its Autel Academy ADAS Training Program has received accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR).

The dual accreditation verifies that the instructor-led program meets curriculum, instruction, facility and resource standards set by two of the collision and mechanical repair industries’ primary training credentialing bodies. Technicians completing the course earn continuing education credits recognized by both organizations.

For collision repair facilities and insurers, the credential adds a third-party layer of validation to a training program operated by the ADAS tool manufacturer — a distinction that

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey