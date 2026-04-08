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ProColor Collision Enters Georgia With Dalton Location

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ProColor Collision has opened its first location in Georgia, adding a Dalton repair facility owned and operated by longtime local collision repair facility operator Chris James to its U.S. network.

The shop, located at 927 S. Hamilton St., serves drivers in North Georgia and South Tennessee and previously operated as Dalton Collision Center. James has more than eight years of collision repair experience and a background spanning insurance, mechanical, parts, paint and fixed operations.

The opening marks ProColor Collision’s continued push across the eastern United States as parent Fix Network builds out its U.S. footprint.

James said his decision to

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