AACF, Collision Industry Foundation Partner to Expand Emergency Aid for Automotive Professionals

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) and the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced a partnership April 7 to expand awareness of the emergency financial assistance both organizations provide to automotive industry workers and to create referral pathways between the two charities.

Both nonprofits offer emergency aid to individuals and families facing crises such as accidents, natural disasters and other catastrophic events. Under the agreement, AACF and CIF will work jointly to raise awareness of available assistance and connect industry professionals with additional resources when one organization’s programs do not fit a given case.

For collision repair shops, parts distributors and