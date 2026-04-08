4Plastic Names Frank Phillips Jr. CEO

4Plastic announced that it has appointed Frank Phillips Jr. as chief executive officer as the plastic repair technology company moves to expand beyond its existing footprint and into broader North American and international markets.

The appointment comes roughly 10 months after PPG’s SEM Products division secured exclusive U.S. and Canadian distribution rights for 4Plastic’s range of plastic repair, headlight restoration and texture coating products.

“Frank is widely recognized for driving enterprise growth, operational excellence, and large-scale transformation, with a proven ability to build high-performing organizations and translate strategy into disciplined execution,”