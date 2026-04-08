CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / 4Plastic Names Frank Phillips Jr. CEO

4Plastic Names Frank Phillips Jr. CEO

By Leave a Comment

4Plastic announced that it has appointed Frank Phillips Jr. as chief executive officer as the plastic repair technology company moves to expand beyond its existing footprint and into broader North American and international markets.

Frank Phillips Jr. has been named CEO at 4Plastic.

The appointment comes roughly 10 months after PPG’s SEM Products division secured exclusive U.S. and Canadian distribution rights for 4Plastic’s range of plastic repair, headlight restoration and texture coating products.

“Frank is widely recognized for driving enterprise growth, operational excellence, and large-scale transformation, with a proven ability to build high-performing organizations and translate strategy into disciplined execution,”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey