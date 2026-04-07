Large Regional Independent MSOs Adding Locations

Focus Advisors reports 13 MSOs added locations in past six months.

Thirteen independent multiple-shop operators with eight or more collision repair locations added at least one store between Oct. 1, 2025, and April 1, 2026, according to proprietary location data published by Focus Advisors.

The growth spanned franchise operators, family-owned groups and regional platforms across multiple states, the investment bank said in a market intelligence brief, and stands in contrast to a year of measured expansion at the industry’s largest consolidators.

For collision repair shop owners weighing a sale and for insurers tracking the regional balance of power, the data