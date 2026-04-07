Enlyte Completes Acquisition of PartsTrader

Enlyte has closed its acquisition of PartsTrader, the parts procurement marketplace, the companies announced April 6. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PartsTrader becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Enlyte and will continue to operate as an independent entity alongside Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division, the parent of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry said. Both Mitchell and PartsTrader will keep their separate brand identities under the Enlyte portfolio.

The close follows Enlyte’s December 18 announcement of its agreement to acquire the Chicago- and Wellington, New Zealand-based company.

“Today Enlyte takes a major step in our ongoing commitment to provide the auto physical