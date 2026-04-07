Crash Champions Opens 20th Tampa Bay Area Repair Center

Crash Champions has opened a new collision repair center in Dade City, Fla., its 20th location in the Tampa Bay area. The 15,000-sq. ft. facility began operating April 6 at 36127 Clinton Ave.

The opening continues the multiple shop operator’s buildout in Florida, where it has been actively growing its store footprint since first entering the state in 2021.

“Since expanding to Florida in 2021, we’ve continued building our team by delivering trusted, high-quality service when people need it most,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We’re excited to open this modern repair center and extend our