CollisionRight Selects asTech for Scanning and ADAS Calibration Across 130-Shop Network

CollisionRight LLC has selected asTech, a Repairify company, to provide scanning and advanced driver assistance systems calibration technology across its network of 130 collision repair facilities in 11 states.

The agreement will give CollisionRight technicians access to asTech’s All-In-One device, local and remote calibration services, and the company’s adasThink and Rules Engine platforms. CollisionRight expects the rollout to be complete by the end of summer, with asTech training technicians over the coming months.

The partnership underscores how central ADAS calibration has become to collision repair workflows as vehicle sensor content continues to grow. CollisionRight said it performs safety-system operations on