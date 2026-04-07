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Bodywork Bowl Crowns Estimating, Painting and Welding Winners at Northeast Trade Show

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Estimators, painters and body technicians competed on the show floor of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show for the fourth annual Bodywork Bowl, with first-place finishers taking home tools, equipment and cash prizes the association valued in the thousands of dollars.

(L-R) Bodywork Bowl Coordinator Jill Tuggle, John Lemos (first place – painting), David Chicalza (first place – body/welding), AASP/NJ President Ken Miller and Tyler McNee (first place – estimating).

Held March 21 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., the competition has become a recurring fixture at the largest collision

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