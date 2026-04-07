Bodywork Bowl Crowns Estimating, Painting and Welding Winners at Northeast Trade Show

Estimators, painters and body technicians competed on the show floor of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show for the fourth annual Bodywork Bowl, with first-place finishers taking home tools, equipment and cash prizes the association valued in the thousands of dollars.

Held March 21 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., the competition has become a recurring fixture at the largest collision