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USDOT Makes Nearly $1 Billion Available for Road Safety Grants

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The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $999.5 million in available funding through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, targeting improvements to emergency response, truck parking, rail crossings and pedestrian infrastructure.

The grant program, which funds both planning and infrastructure projects aimed at reducing roadway fatalities, is relevant to the collision repair and insurance claims sectors because it directs federal money toward the kinds of infrastructure improvements — from better emergency response times to safer intersections — that directly affect crash severity, frequency and outcomes. Faster paramedic response, modernized rail crossings and improved pedestrian safety all factor into

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