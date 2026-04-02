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Progressive Closes Gap with State Farm as Top U.S. Auto Insurers Reshape Market in 2025

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Private passenger auto insurance premiums earned surpass $369 billion.

Total direct premiums earned on private passenger auto insurance reached $369.6 billion in the U.S. in 2025, up 5.6% from $349.9 billion in 2024, according to data released March 18 by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The growth rate moderated significantly compared to recent years — earned premiums were up 14.1% in 2024, 12.3% in 2023 and 4.86% in 2022. The 2025 growth rate represents a return to a pace more consistent with historical norms after two years of sharp premium increases driven by rate corrections for inflation-driven loss

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