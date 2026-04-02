Plasnomic Launches Testing Program to Benchmark Plastic Repair Materials Against OEM Standards

Plasnomic has launched what it describes as the first testing and validation program aimed at defining OEM-aligned standards for automotive plastic repair, beginning with polypropylene weld materials.

The initiative targets a gap that collision repair facilities and insurers have navigated for years: a lack of consistent, data-backed benchmarks for the plastic repair materials and methods used in bumper and component repairs. With plastic parts ranking among the most frequently replaced — and most costly — items on collision claims, an industry-recognized standard could influence both repair quality and claims costs.

“Plastic repair has lacked a clear, evidence-based standard for too