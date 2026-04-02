NHTSA Projects 6.7% Drop in Traffic Deaths in 2025, Reaching Prepandemic Levels

An estimated 36,640 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2025, a 6.7% decrease from 39,254 fatalities reported in 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said April 1 in its annual early estimate of traffic fatalities.

The decline brings total roadway deaths back to prepandemic levels last seen in 2019 and would represent the fifth-largest annual percentage decrease in the recorded history of NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

The continued decline in crash fatalities carries implications for the collision repair industry, where lower crash volumes affect shop workloads but where growing vehicle complexity and advanced driver assistance systems increasingly