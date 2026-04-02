European Dealer and Repair Trade Groups CECRA and AME Complete Merger

Automotive Mobility Europe and the European Council for Motor Trades and Repairs completed their merger March 31, forming a single Brussels-based organization representing vehicle dealers, repair facilities and mobility services providers across Europe.

The consolidation creates the largest European trade body for the automotive retail, repair and aftermarket services sector at a time when the industry faces accelerating change from electrification, vehicle data access restrictions and evolving EU regulatory frameworks — issues with direct parallels to the right-to-repair and data access debates playing out in the U.S. collision repair and insurance claims sectors.

“We launched the idea of creating a