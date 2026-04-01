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U.S. CBP Building Refund System for IEEPA Tariffs

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U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is developing a new system to process refunds of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), according to a declaration filed March 31 in the U.S. Court of International Trade.

The development is significant for collision repair parts importers and aftermarket distributors who have paid IEEPA duties since 2025. The Automotive Body Parts Association issued a member alert the same day, urging members to begin preparing for a claims process that could allow recovery of a significant portion of those tariffs.

Brandon Lord, executive director of CBP’s Trade Programs Directorate, said

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