Natural Intelligence, J.D. Power Partner on AI-Powered Auto Insurance Comparison Marketplace

Natural Intelligence and J.D. Power announced March 31 a partnership to build an auto insurance marketplace that pairs Natural Intelligence’s comparison technology with J.D. Power’s consumer data and analytics.

The venture aims to give auto insurers a new customer acquisition channel at a time when the industry is navigating shifting retention dynamics and evolving digital expectations. J.D. Power’s research has consistently shown that customer satisfaction and shopping behavior are closely linked — its 2025 U.S. Auto Insurance Study found that 38% of customers were not very satisfied with their insurers, creating retention risks as carriers shift from rate increases to