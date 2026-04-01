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Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 67 New World Class Technicians for 2026

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The Auto Care Association and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) named 67 automotive service professionals as 2026 World Class Technicians, the organizations announced March 31.

The annual designation, now in its fourth decade, recognizes technicians who have passed ASE certification tests across 22 specialty areas. The 2026 class brings the total number of professionals who have earned the distinction to roughly 2,440 since ASE began the program in 1986. Last year’s class of 85 technicians pushed the cumulative total to 2,375.

The credential carries weight in a market where the growing complexity of vehicle technology — particularly

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