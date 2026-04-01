ASA April 15 Webinar to Examine How AI Adoption Raises the Stakes for ADAS Calibration Integrity

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) will host a Webinar Wednesday session on April 15 at 1 p.m. (EDT) examining how the growing use of artificial intelligence in estimating, diagnostics and repair planning is intensifying the need for accurate ADAS calibrations and documentation.

The session comes as collision repair facilities and mechanical shops grapple with the rapid integration of AI tools into repair workflows — from photo-based estimating and telematics data to automated repair planning — and the implications for shops that fail to maintain rigorous calibration and documentation practices.

Joel Adcock, director of strategic partnerships at Revv, will present the