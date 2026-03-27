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State Farm to Consolidate 13,000 Bloomington Employees Into Single Campus by End of 2027

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State Farm CEO Jon Farney told employees March 19 that the company plans to consolidate all 13,000 of its Bloomington, Ill.-based associates into its Corporate South campus at 3 State Farm Plaza by the end of 2027.

State Farm logoThe move by the nation’s largest private passenger auto insurer to shrink its physical footprint comes as the company rides a wave of improved financial performance. State Farm reported net income of $12.9 billion in 2025 and declared a record $5 billion customer dividend earlier this year, signaling a company looking to lock in cost efficiencies after years of underwriting losses that drove

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