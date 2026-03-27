State Farm to Consolidate 13,000 Bloomington Employees Into Single Campus by End of 2027

State Farm CEO Jon Farney told employees March 19 that the company plans to consolidate all 13,000 of its Bloomington, Ill.-based associates into its Corporate South campus at 3 State Farm Plaza by the end of 2027.

The move by the nation’s largest private passenger auto insurer to shrink its physical footprint comes as the company rides a wave of improved financial performance. State Farm reported net income of $12.9 billion in 2025 and declared a record $5 billion customer dividend earlier this year, signaling a company looking to lock in cost efficiencies after years of underwriting losses that drove