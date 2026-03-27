National Average Gas Price Nears $4 per Gallon After $1 Surge in One Month

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $3.98 on March 26, up 10 cents from a week ago and a full dollar higher than its $2.98 level just one month earlier, AAA reported.

Crude oil prices remain elevated as the Iran conflict enters its fourth week, and AAA said the national average could cross the $4-per-gallon threshold in the coming days for the first time since August 2022. Rising spring break travel demand is adding further upward pressure on pump prices.

The surge marks a dramatic reversal from earlier this year. As CollisionWeek reported Feb. 13