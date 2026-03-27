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March New-Vehicle Sales on Pace for Best Month of 2026 So Far

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Year-ago tariff rush skews year-over-year comparison

Total new-vehicle sales in March 2026 are projected to reach 1,372,877 units, an 11.4% decline from March 2025 but the strongest monthly result of the year so far, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData.

The year-over-year drop is misleading, however. March 2025 sales were artificially inflated when consumers rushed to dealerships ahead of anticipated tariff-driven vehicle price increases, pushing the annualized sales pace to 18.1 million units — the highest of any month last year and well above the full-year pace of 16.3 million.

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