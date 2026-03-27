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AAA Foundation Reports Hit-and-Run Crashes Reach Record Levels

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Fifteen percent of all police-reported crashes in 2023 involved a driver who fled the scene, the highest percentage recorded in any recent year, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety published March 11.

The findings add to a pattern of worsening driver behavior documented by the foundation in recent years. As CollisionWeek reported in 2022, AAA Foundation research found sharp increases in risky driving behaviors including speeding, red-light running and impaired driving following the COVID-19 pandemic — trends that have coincided with elevated crash fatality rates nationwide.

Pedestrians and cyclists bear a disproportionate share of

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