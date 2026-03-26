Sony Honda Mobility Discontinues AFEELA Electric Vehicle Program

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) announced March 25 that it will discontinue development and launch of both the AFEELA 1 and a second, unnamed AFEELA model that had been in development, unwinding a joint venture that had begun building a collision repair and insurance partner network for its planned vehicles.

The joint venture between Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co., established in September 2022, had aimed to combine Sony’s technology and entertainment capabilities with Honda’s automotive manufacturing expertise to produce high-value electric vehicles. The AFEELA 1 had been expected to begin customer deliveries in late 2026, with reservations open