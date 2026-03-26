HLDI Study Finds Bundled Crash Avoidance Systems on Mazda Vehicles Cut Insurance Claims Up to 39%

While frequency is down, average severity is up due to cost of replacing sensors and reduction in lower speed, lower dollar claims.

Stacking multiple advanced driver assistance systems together and upgrading them over time delivers compounding crash reductions, according to a new study from the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) that examined six feature bundles and four stand-alone systems on 2015-23 Mazda vehicles.

The findings carry direct implications for collision repair facilities and insurers, reinforcing that the proliferation of ADAS technology — while reducing the number of crashes — continues to add complexity and cost to the repairs that remain.