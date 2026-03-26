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DOJ Sues California Towing Company for Illegally Auctioning 148 Servicemembers’ Vehicles

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The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against S & K Towing, Inc. of San Clemente, Calif., alleging the company violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) by illegally auctioning motor vehicles owned by military members without obtaining required court orders.

The case is the latest in a string of federal enforcement actions against towing companies that have sold servicemembers’ vehicles in violation of the SCRA, a federal law that prohibits tow companies from selling or disposing of a vehicle owned by a protected servicemember without first obtaining a court order. CollisionWeek has covered similar DOJ lawsuits against towing companies in

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