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BASF Coatings Names CEO for Post-Carlyle Standalone Company

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BASF Coatings announced March 26 that Jens Luehring will become chief executive officer of the company when the pending sale to Carlyle Group closes, replacing Dr. Uta Holzenkamp, who has led the coatings division since 2022.

BASF Coatings announced that Jens Luehring will be appointed Chief Executive Officer upon closing of the transaction between BASF and Carlyle, which will establish a standalone coatings company.

The leadership transition is the latest step in the carve-out of BASF’s automotive OEM coatings, automotive refinish coatings and surface treatment businesses, which BASF and Carlyle announced in October 2025 in a deal valued at €7.7

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