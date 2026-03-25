U.S. Pedestrian Deaths Fell 11% in First Half of 2025, Largest Drop in 15 Years

Drivers struck and killed 3,024 people walking on U.S. roads during the first half of 2025, an 11% decline from the same period in 2024 and the largest year-over-year drop since the Governors Highway Safety Association began tracking the data 15 years ago, according to a new GHSA analysis.
The decline, which translates to 371 fewer deaths than in the first half of 2024, marks a shift after years of increases that CollisionWeek has reported on since at least 2022. Despite the improvement, the first-half toll remains 2.5% above pre-pandemic levels — 3,024 deaths compared with 2,951 during the
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