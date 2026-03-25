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IBIS Global Summit 2026 Releases Provisional Agenda for Vienna Event

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The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium has published a draft agenda for its IBIS Global Summit 2026, scheduled for June 16-18 at the Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere in Vienna, Austria.

The provisional program covers topics including the global consolidation race, the expanding role of software and artificial intelligence in claims and repair operations, the future of vehicle insurability and repairability, and leadership challenges in what the organization described as an increasingly volatile operating environment. The agenda is the first public outline of the summit’s programming since IBIS announced Vienna as the host city and opened early bird registration earlier this month.

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