Driven Brands Collision Group Sets Chicago as Site of July 15-17 Impact 2026 Conference

Franchise partners from Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA will gather in Chicago from July 15-17 for the Driven Brands Collision Group’s fourth annual U.S. collision repair conference, the company announced March 24.

The three-day event, branded “Impact 2026,” will be held at the Hilton Chicago. The conference brings together franchise partners, Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders for education, networking and an awards ceremony.

“We’re excited to bring the network together in Chicago for Impact 2026,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Driven Brands Collision Group. “This conference represents an opportunity to align, strengthen our collective vision,