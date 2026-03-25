California Proposed Auto Glass Legislation Amended

Revised bill moves requirements from Insurance Code to Civil Code.

California Sen. Tim Grayson’s Senate Bill 988, the California Motor Vehicle Glass Act, was amended March 23 and re-referred to the Senate Insurance Committee after receiving author’s amendments that relocate the measure from the Insurance Code to the Civil Code and spell out specific civil penalties for violations.

The bill, which would regulate auto glass repair and replacement claims practices and ban assignment of benefits in motor vehicle glass insurance claims, has drawn opposition from independent glass repair businesses since its introduction Feb. 5. As CollisionWeek reported in February,