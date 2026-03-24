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PPG, PPG Foundation Commit $10 Million to Skilled Trades Education Through 2030

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Program expands upon $2 million commitment in 2023.

PPG (NYSE: PPG) and the PPG Foundation announced a $10 million global investment through 2030 to support skilled trades education, including collision repair and coatings application training.

Among the programs supported through the PPG and PPG Foundation initiative is the Lost Angels Career Center autobody and paint program in Lancaster, Calif.

The commitment, which spans advanced manufacturing and coatings application programs, will fund partnerships with technical schools, vocational colleges, community colleges and other workforce training providers. The new investment expands upon a previous $2 million commitment announced in 2023 for workforce training

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