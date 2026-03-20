OSHA Launches ‘OSHA Cares’ Initiative To Expand Compliance Assistance for Employers

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration on March 18 launched OSHA Cares, an agency-wide initiative aimed at helping businesses meet federal workplace safety requirements and build stronger safety and health programs.

The initiative signals a continued shift in the agency’s posture toward collaboration and prevention — particularly for small and medium-sized businesses. OSHA compliance has long been a challenge for smaller collision repair facilities that may lack dedicated safety personnel, and the agency is positioning OSHA Cares as a way to make its resources more accessible.

“OSHA Cares highlights the ways OSHA can support employers