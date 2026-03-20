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Fix Network Appoints Michèle Robitaille AVP of Sales and Operations for Quebec

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Fix Network has named Michèle Robitaille as associate vice president of sales and operations for Quebec, Canada effective immediately.

Michèle Robitaille

In the newly created role, Robitaille will lead the sales and operations departments across Fix Network’s Quebec market. She will be responsible for supporting network growth, strengthening operational alignment and assisting franchisees with day-to-day needs.

“Her expertise, leadership and market knowledge will certainly strengthen our team and help provide an even stronger and more consistent experience across the network,” said Fix Network’s management.

Robitaille has worked in the automotive industry since 2008, with experience spanning both the glazing and

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