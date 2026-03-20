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AASP/NJ NORTHEAST Trade Show Opens Today

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49th Annual Trade Show this weekend in Secaucus, N.J.

The 49th Annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, sponsored by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ), kicks off today.

Northeast Tradeshow logoThe NORTHEAST 2026 trade show opens at 5 p.m. today at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. The show runs through this Sunday, March 16.

In our video interview embedded below, Ken Miller from 821 Collision in North Haledon, N.J. who serves as president of the AASP/NJ, discusses the trade show and the education opportunities and more.

Below is NORTHEAST 2026 conference schedule:

Friday, March 20

  • 8:00 a.m.
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