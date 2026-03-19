U.S. Vehicle Thefts Hit Lowest Level in Decades, NICB Reports

A total of 659,880 vehicles were reported stolen in the United States in 2025, a 23% decline from the previous year and the lowest annual figure in several decades, according to a new analysis from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

The drop represents the end of a pandemic-era surge in vehicle thefts that peaked in 2022 and 2023, when annual totals exceeded one million. The 2025 decline follows a 17% drop in 2024, which at the time was the largest single-year decrease in thefts in 40 years. For the collision repair industry, where stolen vehicles frequently generate total