PPG Names Colours, Inc. 2025 Automotive Refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year

PPG has selected Colours, Inc. of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., as its 2025 Automotive Refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year, marking the third time the paint, body and equipment distributor has received the top honor from the coatings manufacturer.

The award, presented annually through the PPG Platinum Distributor program, recognizes a distributor for service, loyalty, product knowledge and customer support. Colours previously won the award in 2003 and again in 2019, when Tim Evans, the company’s founder, accepted on behalf of the distributor. At the time, Colours had 36 locations and roughly 320 employees across six states.

“The Platinum Distributor of