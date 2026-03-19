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Hotel Reservations Open for 2026 SEMA Show

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Hotel reservations for the 2026 SEMA Show are now open online through onPeak, the show’s official hotel provider.

SEMA ShowThe annual Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show is scheduled for Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev. The show draws thousands of exhibitors and attendees from across the automotive aftermarket, including the collision repair sector, where SEMA education programming has expanded in recent years to address ADAS calibration, electric vehicle safety and other technical topics facing shops navigating increasingly complex vehicle technology.

SEMA said reservations booked through onPeak offer negotiated nightly rates below hotels’ published

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