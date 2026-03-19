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Chilton Auto Body Acquires Marina Auto Body, Expands to 25 California Locations

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Chilton Auto Body has acquired Marina Auto Body, a three-location collision repair organization in Southern California, the San Carlos, Calif.-based company announced March 18.

Chilton Auto BodyThe deal gives Chilton a total of 25 collision repair facilities across California, continuing its growth trajectory since private equity firm Trive Capital invested in the company in February 2025. At the time of the Trive investment, Chilton operated 20 locations. The Marina acquisition adds shops in Marina del Rey, LAX/Inglewood, and Huntington Beach to the platform.

“Marina Auto Body has always been a very well-respected name throughout the industry because they’ve consistently focused on

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