Boyd Group Reports 2025 Sales of $3.1 Billion

Same-store sales returned to positive territory in the second half of the year as adjusted EBITDA margins expanded driven by cost savings and internalization of scanning and calibration.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD; NYSE: BGSI) reported sales of $793.9 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up 5.5% from $752.3 million in the same period of 2024. Same-store sales grew 2.2% during the quarter, marking the second consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth following a return to growth in the third quarter.

For the full year, sales increased 2.4% to $3.14 billion from $3.07 billion in 2024,