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Wholesale Used Vehicle Prices Up 5.3% Year Over Year at Mid-March

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Used retail sales pace accelerates.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices rose 5.3% year over year through the first half of March, the strongest year-over-year gain in recent months, as retail used-vehicle sales continued to accelerate, according to a pair of reports from Cox Automotive.

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index increased to 213.4 at mid-March, reflecting a 0.5% increase from February on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported March 18. The reading extends the upward trajectory that began accelerating at the start of 2026, when the index closed December at 205.5. In February, the index stood at 212.3

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