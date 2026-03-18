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Pennsylvania AG, State Police Charge Philadelphia Man in $3.8M Stolen Vehicle Title-Washing Scheme

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A Philadelphia man who served as an authorized tag agent for PennDOT has been charged with running a vehicle title-washing operation that facilitated the sale of 65 stolen luxury vehicles valued at nearly $4 million, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and the Pennsylvania State Police announced March 16.

Pennsylvania Attorney GeneralAdam K. Richardson, 40, faces numerous felony charges including corrupt organizations, vehicle title washing, forgery, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity. Richardson was arrested March 14 and denied bail at arraignment.

“The scope and harm from this criminal enterprise went beyond cutting corners to obtain paperwork — many of these vehicles

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